Andy Summers on developing his guitar style and new album Metal Dog

The former Police man is back with Metal Dog, an instrumental album that drags rock ’n’ roll to the outer reaches. “There’s a fair amount of abuse of the electric guitar going on,” he tells us. “I’m trying to create another world…”

“Keep it current,” says Andy Summers’ press officer, in our pre-interview briefing. “Don’t mention The Police. Not a word about Walking On The Moon. Keep schtum on the spats with Sting. Concentrate wholly and exclusively on his new instrumental solo album, Metal Dog…”

Fine by us. Released on Summers’ own label, Metal Dog is the least commercial and most musically adventurous project in the 73-year-old’s back catalogue. Indonesian rhythms break into industrial distortion.

Ethereal chimes degrade into ear-drum-rupturing white noise. A quicksilver solo darts between ominous slabs of looped harmony guitar. There’s nothing to trouble the Radio 1 playlist - but plenty to enthral open-minded fans.

Compared to the pipe-and-slippers output of his peers, it’s an album that suggests Summers is still questing, regardless of whether you ride along with him. “What I’m looking for,” he says, “is a quality of disinterest in the music itself. That it just stands there like a piece of art, and it doesn’t really care who’s listening to it…”

What was the inspiration for Metal Dog?

“I was going to work with a photographer who was connected with the New York modern dance scene. We were going to create an evening of music and video for the dancers. I started into it, and my initial impulse was thinking about dancers on stage with this esoteric music. What ultimately happened was that I had about four hours of music, and the other guy didn’t come up with enough. So I decided to shape some of what I had into a CD.”

Journalists will struggle to pigeonhole this album. Was that intentional?

My point of pride, if you like, is to do stuff that doesn’t exist, that sounds like me and not like anybody else

“Yeah. They always want to say, ‘Oh, it’s R&B’ or, ‘It’s straight-ahead jazz.’ No. My point of pride, if you like, is to do stuff that doesn’t exist, that sounds like me and not like anybody else. It’s not just verse/chorus, it’s much more open than that. There’s stuff coming in from many different places that I’ve listened to in my life.

“Y’know, with Qualia or How Long Is Now, there’s a lot of exotic influences in there, like Balinese music. I’ve played for a long time, and what I’m looking to do is cutting edge and experimental. Advanced, edgy guitar.”

You’re trying to avoid guitar-hero clichés?

“Well, it’s a bit more complex than that. Some of these textures and sounds, y’know, I couldn’t have done this in The Police. It’s not some grandstanding shred record, although there are great solos on there. It’s always trying to create an atmosphere. I’m trying to build another world.”

