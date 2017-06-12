Acoustic guitar for beginners: 15 key terms and techniques

Strumming is a rudimental guitar term and one that you will need to get to grips with early on. Strumming is when you stroke your pick across several strings at a time to create a full sound, which is great for rhythm parts. To play a chord (a number of notes together), press down on the strings next to the frets while your other hand strums.

The most basic kind of strumming is the downstroke. Stroke your pick across the strings so that your hand moves down towards the ground. You can play upstrokes too by returning your pick back to where you started from, striking the strings again as you do so. Most strummed parts alternate between downstrokes and upstrokes.