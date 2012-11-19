AC/DC release their entire catalogue on iTunes

Need a new copy of Back In Black? You can get it right... now!

For those about to click onto iTunes, AC/DC salute you. That's right, in a surprise announcement today, the veteran hard rockers, long resistant to releasing their music via the popular media library application, will issue their entire catalogue digitally.

The announcement was made in a statement on the band's website: "From their 1976 debut High Voltage to seminal classic Back In Black and 2008 smash hit Black Ice, every one of AC/DC's 16 studio albums, along with four live albums and three compilation albums, are available for the first time ever on the iTunes Store.

"All tracks are mastered for iTunes, and fans have the ability to download full albums or simply purchase their favorite individual songs.

"Fans can also choose from two specially packaged digital compilations: The Complete Collection, the complete iTunes-exclusive AC/DC catalog; and The Collection, which includes all 16 studio albums."

Aside from the fact that we're entering the holiday buying season (the biggest time of the year for music sales), no reasons were given for AC/DC's decision to sell their music on iTunes. Since the online music store debuted in 2001, most artists embraced the means by which they could reach customers at home.

There were some long-standing holdouts, however, most notably The Beatles, who finally relented in 2010. With AC/DC now in the iTunes fold, the only big-names refusing to issue their music on the digital service are Kid Rock, Tool and Bob Seger.

