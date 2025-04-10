“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder

Alice Cooper has hooked up with Revox to launch his own branded reel-to-reel tape recorder.

You probably thought reel-to-reel machines went out around the same time as the wax cylinder, didn’t you? Not so, it seems. Revox has never stopped making the machines and has now produced a branded version of their classic B77 Mark III model. They’ve even thrown in a master tape of Cooper’s 2018 EP, The Sound Of A.

The catch? They retail for £23,123 ($29,565). And there are only 25 of them, though they are hand-signed and numbered by Cooper. Purchasers will also be able to attend meet-and-greet events with the rock icon in Munich and New York this year.

For those analogue nutcases on a slightly smaller budget there are also 50 Alice Cooper-branded T77 turntables priced at £7655 ($9800).

Anyway, the man himself seems suitably chuffed by them: "I know sound quality and that's why I'm so excited about the Alice Cooper limited editions from Revox,” he said in an introductory video. “This really is the ultimate way to enjoy a true analogue music experience.

"These machines will perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me.”

In other Alice Cooper news, the veteran rocker has added his tuppence’ worth to the ongoing debate about the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame and its alleged neglect of actual ‘rock’ artists. In a new interview with Forbes, he said that it was spreading its definition of rock “pretty thin” and represented "recognition, and not necessarily for how many records you sold."

"Everybody who is not in the Hall Of Fame says, 'I don't care. Even if I get in, I'm not going to go.' But getting in - it's the greatest thing ever. We got in when it was valid hard rock, when the bands really deserved it,” said Cooper, who was inducted in 2011. “I'm not saying that anyone who has gotten in recently doesn't belong. I just think they're spreading rock-and-roll pretty thin."

"Some bands in there now, I'm wondering whether they can put them in the same category as The Who. Burt Bacharach isn't in - he wrote as many hits as The Beatles. And Iron Maiden isn't, either."

He continued: "When we got in, we were a garage band from Detroit that happened to be in the right place at the right time. But all it is, really, is recognition, and not necessarily for how many records you sold. It's more like, 'What did you bring to the table that was historic and changed everything?' That was something we did."