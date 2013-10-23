ABKCO Music and Fender reveal Beggars Banquet guitar pack

Fender has teamed up with ABKCO Music & Records to celebrate the recent vinyl re-release of Beggars Banquet with the Limited Edition Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet Guitar Package.

Limited to 300 guitars and available only in the US, the package includes a Telecaster finished with the album artwork, a numbered neckplate, the Beggars Banquet clear vinyl LP and a Fender wall hangar.

It's a pretty striking looking thing, with the gatefold inner artwork appearing on the back of the guitar alongside the specially commissioned ABCKO and Fender branded neck plate.

Even the box that the package ships in has had the full Stones treatment. We're fairly sure Mick and Keith are delighted with the package, but neither of them have had much to say about it... yet.

"The music on Beggars Banquet is as unique, powerful and timeless as the Telecaster guitar," said Justin Norvell, vice president of marketing for Fender. "By working with ABKCO and Amazon, we're able to create an instrument as raw and original as the album."

"The Limited Edition Beggars Banquet guitar package expands the long and successful partnership between ABKCO and Fender," noted Alisa Coleman, ABKCO Music & Records Senior Executive Vice President. "It is yet another opportunity for us to expose The Rolling Stones' music to guitar aficionados and fans around the world."