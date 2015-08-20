A-Z of classic rock guitar

From the 7/4 vamp of Pink Floyd’s Money to the deceptively tricky 11/8 part in Here Comes The Sun, to the fluid timings in Led Zep’s Black Dog, classic rock - and its modern derivatives - is steeped in odd time signatures.

Far from the contrived bean-counting of prog, though, these odd meters are often implemented with a groovy looseness that seamlessly catches the listener unaware.

"Thankfully, stepping out of the 4/4 march is not as hard as you might think"

Thankfully, stepping out of the 4/4 march is not as hard as you might think. It’s just a case of knowing how many beat subdivisions there are in a bar of music. For example, 4/4 means four crotchets (quarter notes) to every bar.

A bar of 3/4 only lasts for three quarter-note counts, while a bar of 5/4 lasts for one extra. Not all music is evenly divided by crotchets; some tracks have additional or fewer crotchets, quavers or semi-quavers, which is why you end up with complicated-sounding time signatures like 11/8. Here’s the easy way to work one out...

1. Listen

If you’re stuck trying to work out what time signature you’re in, the first thing to do is listen out for the start and end of a repeating phrase.

It’s fine to go by feel at this point; listen to notes and accents that stick out to help you. Once you know where the passage starts and ends, it’s on to the next step.

2. Tap

Now, you need to find out the note value that each bar is divisible by (4, 8, 16, etc). Try tapping to the natural pulse of the song from the start to the end of the phrase.

Does the phrase repeat on a down-beat? If so, move on. If not, try tapping a smaller division (twice as fast) until the phrase repeats on a ‘tap’.

3. Count

Sounds silly, but that’s all there is to it. Once you’re locked in with the loop points of your phrase, it’s just a matter of figuring out how many taps of the division you’re using it takes before the loop starts again. So, if you’re tapping eighth notes and the phrase repeats after seven of them, you’re in 7/8.