A Little Thunder and Marconi Lab collaborate on EGO Thunder Signature guitar

You may remember us writing about A Little Thunder - a pickup that produces its own octave sounds for instant bass tones - a couple of years back; now, the company has collaborated with Italy's Marconi Lab on an eye-catching new creation: the EGO Guitar Signature Model 'Orange Drop'.

As you've probably noticed, the EGO Thunder is a headless design with an ergonomic alder body shape, finished in Race Orange, while the maple neck's ebony fingerboard features a compound 10-16" radius fretboard.

The guitar's neck pickup is, of course, A Little Thunder, with built-in octaver, while the bridge unit is a Lace Alumitone Deathbucker.

A Little Thunder offers three controls: an on/off switch, a -1 or -2 octave switch and a polyphonic or low-note priority mode, where the pickup detects the lowest note being played and applies the bass effect only to that note.

Marconi Lab's EGO design, meanwhile, is unique in that players can choose specific woods and colours for each section of the guitar - these are clearly labelled 'chassis', 'arm' and 'hearth' on the Orange Drop.

This forward-thinking collaboration is available now from A Little Thunder at a limited price of $1,840 for the first 50 orders, after which it reverts to $2,199.

Full specs