A history of nylon-string guitars

Antonio de Torres (1817-1892) is referred to as the ‘father’ of the modern classical guitar. He turned the smaller-bodied instruments of the day - that had begun to resemble what we now recognise as the guitar from around 1500 - into the basis for the modern classical instrument.

By the early 1850s his concert guitars were approximately 20 per cent bigger and, anecdotally at least, based on the figure of a young women he saw in Seville. Romance was a fundamental part of the classical guitar from the off.

Back to the facts, Torres certainly created the domed top and fan bracing that forms the basis of the instrument as we know it today, along with a bridge design that featured a separate saddle, as well as an overall austerity in decoration.

Those of us who are generally obsessed with electric guitars might assume that all classical guitars are the same, in a similar way that the untrained eye might assume all violins are identical.

But from the Torres ‘blueprint’ the great makers of the 20th Century - Ramíerz, Hernádez, Bouchet, Rubio, Hauser, Kohno, Fleta and many more - added their own style and techniques, creating often very different instruments in terms of feel and response.