8 underrated festival performances

Kurt and co were on the up.

Yes, Kurt being wheeled onto the stage at Reading was Nirvana’s iconic festival moment, but their turn on the undercard at the inaugural Big Day Out helped lay the foundations for the future of the Down Under enormo event.

Announced as performers months before the show to a reaction somewhere between 'So what?' and 'We couldn’t care less', by the time the day came around Nirvana had just dropped Nevermind and were on their way to becoming the biggest band on the planet. Fittingly, they delivered a suitably incredible performance.

For the record, the bill was headed up by Violent Femmes.