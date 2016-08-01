6 landmark Mesa/Boogie guitar amps

Created by company founder Randall Smith in the late-1960s, at a time when all self-respecting guitar slingers aspired to play through a stack the size of a Volkswagen Camper Van, the original Boogie combo has evolved considerably from its Princeton roots.

The company's current flagship Mark Five amps have over four decades of research and development behind them, and here, we take a look at six of the key stages of Mesa/Boogie's evolution, from modded Fenders to the iconic Dual Rectifier and beyond.

Suffice to say, we love to Boogie…