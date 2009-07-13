6 career defining records of Kenny Aronoff

Spreading four days’ worth of recording over two months, with different musicians at every session, it’s perhaps not surprising that recording with Bob Dylan was a unique experience for Kenny.

Kenny Aronoff says:

“I think [producer] Don Was had told Bob, ‘I’ll surprise you with a different band on every day’ - Stevie Ray and Jimmy Vaughan, Robben Ford, Al Kooper.”

“The only words Dylan said to me in the whole of those four sessions were on the first day. He came in two hours late and my back was turned. He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi, Kenny, Bob Dylan...’ and shook my hand. He then went to the piano and started to noodle around. Basically, whenever he started playing I would go to the drums and start jamming.”

“Everybody would fall in and they would roll the tape. One session he came in with hoodie, baseball cap and dark glasses, he was quite close, facing me in the vocal booth, but he never said a word.”