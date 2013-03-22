50 albums released in 1963 (that weren't by the Beatles)

Stop jumping about and listen to some of these, lads...

50 years ago today, The Beatles released Please Please Me, the debut album that marked the beginning of Beatlemania proper as the Fab Four began their conquest of the charts for the rest of the decade.

Now, we're certified Beatlemaniacs here at MusicRadar, but in among all the Beatle-based excitement, we know that 1963 was one hell of a year for music, with landmark releases for fans of soul, jazz, folk and much more.

So here are 50 of the best albums released half a century ago, for you to explore once you've finished giving Please Please Me a celebratory spin.