4 steps to achieving a killer live guitar sound

There tends to be a basic and fairly widespread misunderstanding about high frequencies and guitar. Many competent players will find their sound is muddy in certain live scenarios, and naturally reach for the treble control or ask the engineer to brighten things.

In theory, this is a fair approach, but it has one major flaw: the treble control on most guitar amps - as well as most desks - works over a wider range of frequencies, and can make your sound harsh or obnoxious in the high midrange very quickly.

A great guitar sound has the perfect balance of treble and high midrange: glossy and sparkly but never harsh - unless the style calls for it!

On a guitar amp, the treble dial tends to affect high midrange as well. The presence dial tends to add the high-frequency halo you need while also bringing the playing feel 'forward' into the room. Depending on the design, your presence dial may also accent a slightly different set of high-midrange frequencies.

Your job, first and foremost, is to balance these two controls. Try listening to your rig with the presence cranked and the treble turned off, and then vice versa. This will give you a feel for how the two controls interact and which frequencies they respectively act upon.

Fundamentally, if your sound is present and clear without too much inherent harshness, it will be much easier for a sound engineer to translate that over the PA.

Don't be afraid of a little 'sizzle', either. What sounds like fizz in isolation very often translates as clarity and openness in a mix. The sizzle of a distorted guitar generally lives around the 10-12kHz mark, so don't believe anyone who says guitar speakers don't reproduce anything above 8kHz.

They do - there's just not much of it and so it needs to be balanced very carefully using the presence control for a clear and vibrant representation of your sound, avoiding the dreaded 'blanket effect'.

Finally, your speaker choice and how you position your cabinet onstage also makes a huge difference to your highs.

Closed-back cabinets in particular tend to be very 'beamy' in the high frequencies; it's a good policy to set your sound so that it's just bright enough when listening slightly off-axis - this will spread a good sound around where its needed - and then angle, raise or lower the cabinet in such a way that the extremely bright on-axis sound isn't firing directly into somebody's ears!

It's pointless to EQ your sound for the on-axis position; then you'll only sound good in one spot. It's far more useful to EQ for a wider range of listening positions and then 'mop up' the troublesome on-axis element with clever cab positioning, or even a set of Weber Beam Blockers or similar.