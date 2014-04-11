30 great Guitarist covers

Here's the very first Guitarist - 80p? Those were the days...

We're celebrating a milestone in 2014 as Guitarist celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The mag has had its fair share of changes over the years, evolving from early '80s specialist concern to the six-stringer's paradise it is today, and there's no better way to illustrate those changes than checking out some of the best, most striking and plain strangest covers of the last three decades.

Click through our gallery for a trip down Guitarist's very own memory lane. Here's to the next 30 years...