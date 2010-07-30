25 new blues artists you need to hear!

1. Fatback Deluxe

Style: Classic American blues

Influenced by: Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker

Read more: Guild S-100 Polara

Gear: Gibson ES-335, Gibson Les Paul Pro, late 60s Ampeg AUB-1 fretless bass

Find out more: www.facebook.com/fatbackdeluxe, www.fatbackdeluxe.com

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2001, Fatback Deluxe are made up of vocalist and harmonica player Ira Malkin, guitarist Chris ‘Tipsy’ Kramer , bassist Ben Gettys and Bob Rice on drums.

Originally known as the Georgia Jooks, the band changed its name to Fatback Deluxe in 2007, apparently because some people found the ‘Jooks’ part of the original name difficult to pronounce - and the band got tired of explaining what it meant.

Fatback Deluxe play an authentic roadhouse blues, beautifully represented by their debut album 2008 Rat Now. The album features five original tunes and eight covers of songs by the likes of BB King and Magic Sam.

Listen: Fatback Deluxe - Mercy (live in Marietta, Georgia, January 2010)