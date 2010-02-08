MusicRadar’s gallery of Les Paul legends celebrates the 29 greatest players of Gibson’s iconic guitar. But what about the unsung heroes? The guitarists who’ve made music history with a Les Paul, but don’t have the legendary status of Slash, Jimmy Page or Pete Townshend?

We asked, you answered, and this is a gallery of the results: the top 17 unsung Les Paul Legends as voted for by you. First up: Journey’s Neal Schon…

Journey have recently enjoyed a return to the spotlight (or, the charts, to be precise) in the UK thanks to Simon Cowell’s relentless X Factor cover versions. Neal Schon is the only band member to play on every Journey album.

Apparently, Schon’s first electric guitar - a Gibson ES-335 - was (fatefully?) stolen and replaced with the 1956 Les Paul Goldtop with which the guitarist is so synonymous today.

Schon also boasts a signature Gibson Custom Les Paul with (from the 2005 press release): “Floyd Rose tremolo unit, a dramatically sculpted neck/body joint for easier upper fret access, and a Fernandes Sustainer pickup for the screaming lead parts he is famous for.” Not to mention the “Schon Custom slim-taper neck profile…”

Your votes:

“Where's Neal Schon - Journey WTF!!!” (Thanks, suityou316)

"This list of legends is not complete without Neal Schon. Check out any Journey album for proof." (From Chris via email, thanks)