16 signature guitar effects pedals
Ibanez Jemini Distortion
From the Gibson Les Paul to Eddie Van Halen's Peavey 5150, guitar heroes have been slapping their names on customised equipment since the dawn of rock 'n' roll. Fortunately, it's resulted in some truly brilliant stompboxes. Here's a round-up of all the weird and wonderful signature effects pedals we've reviewed on MusicRadar, including signature gear from Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen, John Petrucci, Steve Vai and Joe Satriani.
Guitarist: Steve Vai
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you’re a Vai fan, you’d be mad to miss out on one of these uniquely-finished, limited run pedals, all for a reasonable price."
Ibanez Jemini Distortion review
Jim Dunlop BG95 Buddy Guy Signature Cry Baby wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"At a full £90 more than a standard Cry Baby, it is very pricey indeed. Nevertheless, it's among the most musical wahs we've ever played."
Jim Dunlop BG95 Buddy Guy Signature Cry Baby review
TC Electronic John Petrucci Dreamscape multi-fx
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Even if you're not hacking your way through the Images And Words songbook, The Dreamscape is still a super-cool one-stop box for modulation."
TC Electronic John Petrucci Dreamscape review
John Petrucci talks TC Electronic Dreamscape
DigiTech Brian May Red Special multi-fx
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For those of us who do revel in the guitar sounds of Brian May, the models here are absolutely the best available today. We’re told that Brian has been considering using a unit on stage and surely there’s no better recommendation than that."
DigiTech Brian May Red Special review (pedal discontinued)
Morley Mark Tremonti wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Not the best for funk or blues, but for everyone else the Tremonti pushes all the right buttons."
Morley Mark Tremonti Wah review
MXR ZW90 Wylde Phase
MusicRadar's verdict:
"To use a culinary parallel, it's like adding oregano to a bolognese - it's subtle and not exactly vital, but a nice finishing touch to impress your dinner guests/bandmates. But there are an awful lot of other stompboxes on the menu…"
MXR ZW90 Wylde Phase review
Jim Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Cry Baby wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It may be a fair bit pricier than the standard model, but Jerry Cantrell's signature wah is a proper Cry Baby, and then some…"
Dunlop Cry Baby Jerry Cantrell Wah review
DigiTech Eric Clapton Crossroads multi-fx
MusicRadar's verdict:
"While the absence of the Bluesbreaker sound is disappointing, there's still enough great sounds on the Crossroads to justify the pedal's price tag. The acoustic guitar and rotating speaker simulations alone make it superb value for money."
DigiTech Eric Clapton Crossroads review (pedal discontinued)
MXR Eddie Van Halen wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"While the looks aren't to everyone's taste, this is a seriously impressive wah pedal that's well worth trying out."
MXR Eddie Van Halen wah review
Jim Dunlop JH3s Jimi Hendrix Octave Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It might look like a block of cheese but this pedal will help you sound like Jimi Hendrix. The fuzzed-out octave sounds it produces might be a bit too raw for some, but retroheads will love it."
Jim Dunlop JH3s Jimi Hendrix Octave Fuzz review
DigiTech Jimi Hendrix Experience multi-fx
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A fantastic pedal that manages to faithfully reproduce Hendrix's fat, rich tunes."
DigiTech Jimi Hendrix Experience review (pedal discontinued)
MXR EVH117 Flanger
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Despite the cost this is great fun, and if Ed's your hero it's unlikely that anything else will do."
MXR EVH117 Flanger review
Vox Satchurator distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It sounds great; the perfect mix between vintage and ultra-modern distortion stompboxes."
Vox Satchurator review
Jim Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A superb blues and rock‑oriented wah."
Jim Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby wah review
Jim Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby wah press release
Blackstar HT Blackfire distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
"At £199, it's a pretty serious purchase, but with two channels of convincing valve tones, pro build quality, tonal flexibility via the ISF control, and that handy emulated output, this is a viable option for any rig that's in need of a sonic power-up."
Blackstar Gus G HT Blackfire Distortion review
Blackstar Gus G HT Blackfire Distortion press release
Jim Dunlop SC95 Slash Cry Baby Classic wah
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you use a wah in a rock environment and don't necessarily need to double as a Nile Rodgers-style funk guitarist at weekends, you should give this a try."