16 signature guitar effects pedals

From the Gibson Les Paul to Eddie Van Halen's Peavey 5150, guitar heroes have been slapping their names on customised equipment since the dawn of rock 'n' roll. Fortunately, it's resulted in some truly brilliant stompboxes. Here's a round-up of all the weird and wonderful signature effects pedals we've reviewed on MusicRadar, including signature gear from Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen, John Petrucci, Steve Vai and Joe Satriani.

Ibanez Jemini Distortion

Guitarist: Steve Vai

MusicRadar's verdict:

"If you’re a Vai fan, you’d be mad to miss out on one of these uniquely-finished, limited run pedals, all for a reasonable price."