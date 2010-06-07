New Blackstar Gus G signature pedal - the HT Blackfire distortion

Blackstar launches gus g ht blackfire distortion pedal

With the ink still drying on our latest issue with Gus G (out 11th June) Blackstar Amplification has announced its first signature model - the Gus G HT Blackfire Distortion pedal.

As with all of Blackstar's products, it's a valve based distortion with metallers in mind, and features two channels named after the Firewind song 'The Fire And The Fury'.

As well as the ECC83 valve, Gus' pedal has separate gain and volume controls for both channels, Blackstar's ISF control and a speaker simulated output.

The Blackfire is comes in a suitably menacing black finish with a Gus G logo (designed by Blackstar). Each pedal will also ship with a certificate of authenticity signed by the man himself, and a Gus G trading card.

The Blackfire is set for release later this month. There's no pricing information as of yet, but with only 1000 being produced worldwide, we think you'll have to be quick.