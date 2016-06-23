10 of the best guitarists at Glastonbury 2016

Take a moment, possibly as you stop-start into the festival car park, to get clued-up on some of the finest guitarists at Glastonbury this year…

It’s summer, it’s raining and the country’s about to tear itself apart at the seams. That can only mean one thing - the festival season is upon us!

Our pick of the pickers takes in a blend of exquisite British and US talent

Alongside, the cows, stone circle and free dahl, part of Glastonbury’s charm is it’s diverse and extensive range of acts, so picking just 10 highlights from a list of players longer than the queue to get onsite is something of a challenge.

This year our pick of the pickers takes in a blend of exquisite British and US talent. And yes, obviously, Matt Bellamy is in there…