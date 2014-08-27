10 football-mad guitar heroes

Around the world, and certainly within the UK, the only thing capable of inspiring as fanatical a following as music, is football. Here’s our pick of 10 famous guitar players and their club of choice…

Pete Doherty

Team: Queens Park Rangers

As a teenage stoner, the Libertines frontman edited a QPR fanzine called All Quiet On The Western Avenue and treated the team’s ground like his own personal squat:

“I would climb into Loftus Road in the summer when the stadium was empty and sit there with my little book and pen, smoking a spliff behind the goal.”