Guitarist of the Year 2018 finalists revealed!

Since April this year, we’ve been on the hunt for the best amateur guitarists around the world, to see who should be crowned Guitarist of the Year 2018. The winner of the event, sponsored by PRS, will join the ranks of previous winners including Guthrie Govan and Dave Kilminster.

Hundreds of entry videos were submitted, before standout performances were sent to star judges Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert and Mark Tremonti.

Having completed the unenviable task of selecting finalists (based on originality, technicality, musicality and feel), we can now reveal the three guitarists who will battle for the Guitarist of the Year title, live at the UK Guitar Show in London on Saturday 29 September.

In addition to the prestigious title, the victor will also walk away with a beautiful PRS USA Custom 24 in McCarty Sunburst, amongst other fantastic prizes.

In no particular order, here are your Guitarist of the Year 2018 finalists:

Gabriel Cyr, Canada

Flo Naegeli, Germany

Stig Trip, Denmark

Want to watch the live final? The Guitarist of the Year 2018 final will take place on Saturday 29 September at the UK Guitar Show, held at Olympia London. Visit the UK Guitar Show website for tickets.