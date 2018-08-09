Review round-up: travel electro-acoustic guitars

Fitting more guitar playing into our busy lives can often mean something’s got to give, but if you want to play and create more then it makes sense to have something that’s easy to take with you.

The travel-sized acoustic guitar , with a compact body but fuller-scale length than a 3/4-size guitar aims to balance portability with more playable specs for us guitarists, but it’s moved on a long way in the last few years with a variety of choice that’s constantly expanding.

So just how much of a compromise is a travel acoustic over a full-size dread or parlour? Could one be your go-to at home and away?

In this test, we’re looking at four different models at £500 and below: guitars that are also giggable with piezo pickups fitted. And it just so happens that the biggest guitar artist in the world right now has made his name on such an acoustic.

Because whatever your opinion is of über-popstar Ed Sheeran, there’s absolutely no doubt that he’s helped to shine a spotlight on travel-size acoustics with his loyalty to Little Martin models - and that has been acknowledged with three signature editions and counting based on the design.

But the potential of travel acoustics goes far beyond Sheeran wannabes and the choices out there make for some varied experiences, as we’ll find out…