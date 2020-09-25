Guitar lesson: Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal shows you how to play from both directions with a thimble

The Virtual Guitar Show: We're delighted to share this exclusive guitar lesson from the incredible guitar maverick Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal as part of our Virtual Guitar Show.

In this lesson, he breaks down his signature 'both directions' technique using a thimble as a mobile fret that creates new possibilities beyond the traditional fretboard boundaries. It was famously used by Bumblefoot on his song Guitars Suck.

Bumblefoot goes in-depth on using the thimble on your little finger to effectively shorten the length your strings too.

Bumblefoot's Barefoot 2 EP of acoustic covers is out now. Head over to bumblefoot.com for more info.

He will also tour as a member of progressive rock supergroup Sons Of Apollo alongside bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy in 2021. See sonsofapollo.com for more details.