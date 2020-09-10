Guitar lesson: Baroness's Gina Gleason teaches bends, trills and hammer-ons

Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason is the special guest for Fender's Technique Of The Week in the video lesson above but actually gives her tips on three essential guitar techniques; trills, hammer-ons and bends. She even talks about alternate picking as a bonus!

Gina recently spoke to us with bandmate John Dyer Baizley for their first Baroness interview in nearly a year.

The Technique Of The Week series is well worth further exploration with some great tips from talented players. Including the fast-rising young artist Cory Young showing you the best ways to break out of the pentatonic box…