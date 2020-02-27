Guild takes aim for your wallet with its affordable new Starfire I guitar series

Guild's new Starfire I range aims to give you a good excuse to add to your guitar collection with competitive prices and some alluring semi-hollow specs.
There's two tiers of prices across two shapes each with hardtail and vibrato options for the brand new series for 2020 so let's take a look…
Starfire I DC
Guild's double cut body shape appeared on the Starfire IV, V, and VI previously and now the the Starfire I DC uses a mahogany center block to help reduce feedback and aide sustain.
The Cherry Starfire I DC above (£459 / $499) features an arched mahogany top, back, and sides; while the Pelham Blue model below features an arched maple top, back, and sides (£549 / $599).
Both have 24 3/4” scale length and Guild's modern thin 'U' neck profile with an 18th fret neck to body joint to provide easier access to the upper register.
More for less
Premium Guild Vintage 18 tuners with 18:1 gear ratio and Tune-o-matic bridge feature as hardware and Guild’s HB-2 Alnico II humbuckers, and the included push-pull coil splitting for tonal versatility.
The Starfire I DC in Pelham Blue is fitted with a Guild Vibrato Tailpiece – the company's premier vibrato tailpiece with roller tension bar for additional tonal versatility.
Starfire I SC
The SC is based on the Starfire II and III single cut body shape with a 2“ thick hollow body and an added bridge block to increase bridge stability and improve the guitar's resonance.
Pickups are Guild’s own HB-2 Alnico II humbuckers, and the included push-pull coil-splitting feature allows for single-coil tones from both pickups.
It features an arched maple top, back, and sides and a 24 3/4” scale length with a modern thin “U” neck profile. There's a Tune-o-matic bridge and tuners are Guild Vintage 18s.
While the hardtail version is only available in the Antique Sunburst show below (£459 / $499), the Starfire I SC with Guild Vibrato Tailpiece is available in the Seafoam Green and Snowcrest White shown above (£549 / $599).
For more info on Guild, head over to guildguitars.com