Guild and the Marley family have collaborated on a Bob Marley signature acoustic guitar

Guild has unveiled a Bob Marley signature acoustic guitar based on the late reggae icon’s much-loved Madeira A-20. Designed in collaboration with the Marley family, the A-20 Marley comes with a signature gig-bag, custom guitar picks and a commemorative booklet and poster.

The A-20 Marley is a dreadnought acoustic with a solid Sitka spruce top, scalloped X pattern bracing, and mahogany on the guitar’s back and sides.

Guild’s Madeira models were made overseas and more affordable than their US counterparts, with their headstock design evolving as the decade wore on. Marley’s A-20 had a flat, round-cornered profile, which has been replicated here, and inlaid with the Guild logo in script as per the original Madeira guitars.

Marley’s original Madeira was kept at his home in Kingston, Jamaica, and was the guitar many of his hits were written on. Expect a big, authoritative voice that’ll give your chords plenty of power.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Guild) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Guild) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Guild)

The A-20 Marley has a 24.75” scale, a pau ferro fingerboard and bridge, and a bone nut and compensated saddle. It has a satin-smooth matte Natural finish.

Signature appointments can be found in the inlay at the 12th fret, a gold M on the truss rod cover, and on the Madeira-style pickguard where Marley’s signature is etched in gold.

Sales of the guitar will benefit the One Tree Planted global reforestation initiative – every time a Guild A-20 Marley is sold, a tree gets planted. Guild has also donated instruments to Kingston’s Alpha School of Music, and Ziggy Marley, Bob’s son, hopes that the release of the guitar will help spread his message.

(Image credit: Guild)

“It’s a continuation of the philosophy of Bob’s music,” said Marley in a statement. “Anywhere his representation goes, his message goes. So, we are very happy that we have the opportunity to work with Guild to spread his message through this guitar.”

Appropriately, the A-20 Marley is sensibly priced. In the hotly contested cheap acoustic guitars for under £/$500 market, it look looks a strong contender – £359 is good value for a solid-wood topped Guild with a deluxe gig-bag. Included in the deal is a booklet with the chords to Three Little Birds, picks engraved with a gold lion and Guild logo on black, and a poster.

See Guild for more details.