GripBeats is the motion-sensing MIDI controller that you can wear like a watch

The worlds of wearable tech and MIDI control have collided once again in GripBeats, a new wireless device that enables you to make music with movement and touch.

Said to be as much a fashion accessory as a musical instrument - a claim we’re not entirely convinced by - the main body of the device can be worn on your wrist like a watch, with 32 touch-sensitive pressure sensors being included on a strap that you can wrap around your hand. You can also lay the strap out on a flat surface and play it like a keyboard.

GripBeats features a nine-axis motion sensor that detects movement through 360 degrees, also taking into account the speed of this movement. It can be configured using a dedicated app, which features lessons demonstrating how to use it.

As well as letting you design your own instruments and configurations, you can also access more than 12 preconfigured modes, and because GripBeats works over Bluetooth, you can use it with pretty much any music software you like.

Suggested applications for the device include triggering samples and playing arpeggios, virtual drums, melodies, basslines, chords and sound effects. Anything you like, basically.