NAMM 2022: Gretsch adds a pair of script-logo Sparkle Jets to its Player Edition lineup

Gretsch has unveiled a pair of limited edition Players Edition G6229TG Sparkle Jets, offering players the choice of Champagne Sparkle and Ocean Turquoise Sparkle finishes on what are two very attractive high-end electric guitars.

In recent years, Gretsch has made it something of a specialty to present high-quality guitars in its entry-level Streamliner and mid-priced Electromatic series, electrics steeped in the company’s design traditions. But the Players Edition is where things really get serious with top-shelf specs for those able and willing to pay more.

The single-cut jet body has white binding with black-and-white purfling, a lightweight chambered build of mahogany with a maple top. The mahogany neck is glued-in and shaped into a Standard U profile. Both guitars have 12” ebony fingerboards with MOP Big Block inlays, 22 medium-jumbo frets, and a 24.6” scale.

Gretsch has equipped this classy chassis with a pair of Tim Shaw-designed Broad’Tron BT65 electric guitar pickups, which in the words of Gretsch promise “powerful mids, extended lows and an exceptionally clear, yet smooth high end”.

These Sparkle Jets’ lower cutaways are extended to open up the full fingerboard, with rolled edges for comfort. The heel has been tapered to further enhance playability.

These are new developments on a design that is very much indicative of Gretch’s ethos of subtle modernisation and preservation of its heritage styling and sound. Indeed, the script-style logo on the headstock is as 1950s throwback, also found on the G6228TG Players Edition Jets but otherwise lesser-spotted in the current Gretsch lineup.

The control setup sees a three-way selector switch, by master volume with treble bleed, a no-load master tone with Squeezebox cap, and individual volume controls for bridge and neck pickups.

The Sparkle Jets’ chambered body design makes them considerably lighter than most solid-body electric guitars, compensating for the extra weight that comes by way of the Bigsby B7GP vibrato. Finished in gold, to match the controls and the locking Gotoh tuners, the Bigsby has a string-through design and wobble on command. A black pickguard completes the look nicely.

The G6229TG Limited Edition Players Edition Sparkle Jet is available now, priced £2,549 / $2,999. See Gretsch (opens in new tab) for more details.