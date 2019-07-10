Gretsch announces new additions to artist roster

Gretsch Drums has announced four new new additions to its artist roster in the shape of pop sensation Billie Eilish's Andrew Marshall, Sean Paddock - drummer for country singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney, and the double-drumming team of Tyler Greenwell and JJ Johnson of Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Andrew Shreve, Gretsch Brand and Artist Relations manager says: "It is incredibly exciting to welcome Sean, Andrew, Tyler and J.J to the Gretsch Drums Family. What these drummers, from diverse backgrounds and musical genres share is a passion for that immediately recognizable, great Gretsch sound. We are honored to be able to make drums that inspire them to play."
Andrew Marshall (Billie Eilish)
Gretsch USA Custom
- 22" x 14" bass drum
- 12" x 8" rack tom
- 14"x14"
- 16" x 16" floor toms
- 14"x6.5" aluminium snare, 14"x6.5" Chrome-Over-Brass snare
Tyler Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band)
Gretsch Broadkaster
- 22"x12" bass drum
- 13"x9" rack tom
- 16"x16" floor tom
- 14"x8" Broadkaster snare 14x6.5" USA Solid Aluminium snare,
JJ Johnson (Tedeschi Trucks Band)
Gretsch Broadkaster
- 20"x12" bass drum
- 13"x8" rack tom
- 14"x14" floor tom
- 16"x16" floor tom
- 14"x6", 14"x8" snares, 14"x6.5" USA Bell Brass snare
Sean Paddock (Kenny Chesney)
Gretsch USA Custom
- 22"x14" bass drum
- 13"X 9" rack tom
- 16" x 16" floor tom
- 14"x6.5" Bell Brass snare, 12"x6" Brooklyn Chrome-Over-Steel snare
- 14"x8" USA Custom Chrome-Over-Brass snare