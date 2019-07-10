Gretsch announces new additions to artist roster

Gretsch Drums has announced four new new additions to its artist roster in the shape of pop sensation Billie Eilish's Andrew Marshall, Sean Paddock - drummer for country singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney, and the double-drumming team of Tyler Greenwell and JJ Johnson of Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Andrew Shreve, Gretsch Brand and Artist Relations manager says: "It is incredibly exciting to welcome Sean, Andrew, Tyler and J.J to the Gretsch Drums Family. What these drummers, from diverse backgrounds and musical genres share is a passion for that immediately recognizable, great Gretsch sound. We are honored to be able to make drums that inspire them to play."

Andrew Marshall (Billie Eilish)

Gretsch USA Custom

22" x 14" bass drum

12" x 8" rack tom

14"x14"

16" x 16" floor toms

14"x6.5" aluminium snare, 14"x6.5" Chrome-Over-Brass snare

Tyler Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Gretsch Broadkaster

22"x12" bass drum

13"x9" rack tom

16"x16" floor tom

14"x8" Broadkaster snare 14x6.5" USA Solid Aluminium snare,

JJ Johnson (Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Gretsch Broadkaster

20"x12" bass drum

13"x8" rack tom

14"x14" floor tom

16"x16" floor tom

14"x6", 14"x8" snares, 14"x6.5" USA Bell Brass snare

Sean Paddock (Kenny Chesney)

Gretsch USA Custom