Who is the greatest bassist of the '00s and '10s? Vote now!

GOAT hunt: In the last 20 years, the bass world has been a complete free-for-all.

You’ve got big stadium bands on tour, with the bassists playing traditional gear; there are clubs full of bass shredders, slapping and tapping like demons through a laptop full of effects software; and you’ve got unclassifiable mavericks who blow our minds on Youtube.

GOAT Hunt: Who are the Greatest Of All Time?

This is the era where all limits have been removed from bass, whether you want to play fretted, fretless, headed, headless, five-string, six-string, seven-string, 12-string and beyond.

No-one needs a massive tube amp head any more: you can grab a Class D amp and stick it in your bag, or model your favourite amp sound through a modelling unit.

What’s more, who needs a massive cab when in-ear monitors will save your hearing? And – whisper it – who needs a bass guitar any more when a synth will do the same job?

So who rules the roost in this all-bets-are-off era? Let us know by voting for your favourite modern bassists from the list below!

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

Bring on the GOATs.