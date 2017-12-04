Gordon Smith unveils new Heritage and Special Edition electric guitars

The recently revived Gordon Smith has announced a load of new Heritage and Special Edition electric guitars.

Among the new offerings are single-pickup designs, double-cutaways and coil-splits, with designs harking back to GS’s ’70s designs.

Have a look through the gallery for a closer look and head over to Gordon Smith Guitars for more info.

Gordon Smith GS1 Heritage

PRESS RELEASE: Looking back to the guitars that started it all in 1974, the GS1 Heritage is a modern recreation of a classic Gordon Smith guitar. These are the guitars that powered Punk, were used and abused by British Rock, thrashed by Grunge and were the cornerstone of Indie.

Each guitar is made from a 44mm thick single-piece mahogany body and single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket.

Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these deceptively simple guitars super flexible. Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker is made on the same machine and to the same specification as the 1974 originals: the pickup that started a punk-rock revolution.

Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England. These guitars are hand finished in traditional Trans Cherry, Natural and Tobacco Burst options.

Specs

Body Wood: Mahogany

Body Profile: Thick

Neck Wood: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Neck Profile: Fat

Colour: Trans Cherry

Finish: Gloss Front: Satin Back and Sides

Nut: Brass

Pickup: Homewound GS Humbucker

Coil Split Option: Yes

Tuners: 18:1

Bridge: Adjustable Bar

Scale Length: 24.625"

Case: GS Hard Case