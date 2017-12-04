Gordon Smith unveils new Heritage and Special Edition electric guitars
The recently revived Gordon Smith has announced a load of new Heritage and Special Edition electric guitars.
Among the new offerings are single-pickup designs, double-cutaways and coil-splits, with designs harking back to GS’s ’70s designs.
Gordon Smith GS1 Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: Looking back to the guitars that started it all in 1974, the GS1 Heritage is a modern recreation of a classic Gordon Smith guitar. These are the guitars that powered Punk, were used and abused by British Rock, thrashed by Grunge and were the cornerstone of Indie.
Each guitar is made from a 44mm thick single-piece mahogany body and single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket.
Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these deceptively simple guitars super flexible. Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker is made on the same machine and to the same specification as the 1974 originals: the pickup that started a punk-rock revolution.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England. These guitars are hand finished in traditional Trans Cherry, Natural and Tobacco Burst options.
Specs
Body Wood: Mahogany
Body Profile: Thick
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Profile: Fat
Colour: Trans Cherry
Finish: Gloss Front: Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickup: Homewound GS Humbucker
Coil Split Option: Yes
Tuners: 18:1
Bridge: Adjustable Bar
Scale Length: 24.625"
Case: GS Hard Case
Gordon Smith GS1-60 Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: The GS1-60 was first introduced in the mid 1980s, with our classic single-cut design. Each guitar is made from a 44mm thick single-piece tulipwood body and single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket.
Each homewound Gordon Smith P90 is made on the same machine and to the same specification as the 1974 originals. When combined with our unique GS tone circuit this deceptively simple guitar is super flexible.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England.
Specs
Body Wood: Poplar
Body Profile: Thick
Neck Wood: Poplar
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Profile: Chunky
Colour: Vintage White
Finish: Gloss Front: Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickup: Homewound GS P90 Dog Ear
Tuners: 14:1
Bridge: Adjustable Bar
Scale Length: 24.625"
Case: GS Gig Bag
Gordon Smith GS2 Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: Looking back to the guitars that started it all in 1974, the GS2 Heritage is a modern recreation of a classic Gordon Smith guitar. These are the guitars that powered Punk, were used and abused by British Rock, thrashed by Grunge and were the cornerstone of Indie.
Each guitar is made from a 44m thick single-piece
Brazilian Cedar body and single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket. Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these deceptively simple guitars super flexible.
Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker fitted on the Heritage models is wound on the same machine as the 1974 originals.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England.
Gordon Smith GS2 Deluxe Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the original Gordon Smith models the GS2 Deluxe Heritage has a beautiful real bound body and gold hardware, including 22 carat gold plated pole pieces.
It has a one piece mahogany body with bookmatched European Sycamore (Maple) top and a single-piece maple set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket.
It is finished in a stunning three tone Cognac Burst, with a colour matched headstock; gloss front, satin back and sides.
Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these great looking guitars super flexible. Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker is made on the same machine and to the same specification as the 1974 originals.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England.
Specs
Body Wood: Mahogany
Body Profile: Thick
Bind Colour: Cream (body)
Neck Wood: Maple
Fingerboard: Maple
Neck Profile: Classic
Colour: Cognac Burst
Finish: Gloss Front: Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickup: Homewound GS Humbuckers
Coil Split Option: Yes
Hardware: Gold
Body Bind: Real
Tuners: 18:1
Bridge: Tunomatic
Scale Length: 24.625"
Case: GS Hard Case
Gordon Smith Graf Deluxe Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: The Graf has a small, lightweight body and bolt on neck. The body is made from a single-piece of mahogany with a pommele top and real binding, and the headstock is finished with colour matched pommele.
Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these fantastically playable guitars super flexible. Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker and single coil is wound on the same machine and to the same specification as the 1974 originals.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England. It is finished in a stunning Trans Red, with a colour matched headstock; gloss front, satin back and sides.
Specs
Body Wood: Mahogany
Body Profile: Thick
Body Top: Pommele
Body Bind: Real
Neck Wood: Maple
Fingerboard: Maple
Neck Profile: Classic
Colour: Trans Cherry Burst
Finish: Gloss Front, Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickups: Homewound GS Humbucker & Single Coil
Coil Split Option: Yes
Tuners: 18:1
Bridge: GOTOH 510
Hardware: Chrome
Scale Length: 25.5"
Case: Gordon Smith ABS case
Gordon Smith Graduate Heritage
PRESS RELEASE: Recreating the guitars that started it all in 1974, the Graduate Heritage is a thick body, twin humbucker, full-tone guitar with a double cutaway. It really is the ultimate expression of our luthier’s art.
Each guitar is made from a 44mm thick single piece mahogany body with a spruce tonewood cap and pommele top. A single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket and ebony fingerboard.
The body is double bound and the pommele top looks stunning with gold hardware, including 22 carat gold plated pole pieces. The single piece neck is also bound and the headstock is finished with colour matched pommele.
Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these stunning guitars super flexible. Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker is wound on the same machine as the 1974 originals.
Every Heritage guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England.
Specs
Body Wood: Mahogany
Body Profile: Thick
Body Top: Pommele
Body Bind: Real
Neck Wood: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Ebony
Neck Profile: Classic
Neck Bind: Real
Colour: Tobacco Burst
Finish: Gloss Front, Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickups: Homewound GS Humbuckers
Coil Split Option: Yes
Tuners: 18:1
Bridge: Tunomatic
Hardware - Gold
Scale Length: 24.625"
Case: GS Hard Case
Gordon Smith GS1000 Special Edition
PRESS RELEASE: The GS1000 Special Edition gives a modern interpretation of the classic Gordon Smith design.
Complementing the beauty of the natural wood of the body with modern colour tops, premium Gotoh 510 bridge and chrome pickup cover and controls.
Each guitar body is made from a single piece of Brazilian Cedar and a single-piece set neck featuring the unique Gordon Smith tone pocket. The body and neck are both fully bound.
Gordon Smith pioneered the coil-split humbucker in the 1970s and the design combines with our unique GS tone circuit to make these deceptively simple guitars super flexible.
Each homewound Gordon Smith humbucker is wound on the same machine and to the same specification as the as the 1974 originals: the pickup that started a punk rock revolution.
Every Special Edition guitar is hand-built by a team of highly skilled luthiers using individually selected tone woods at our workshop in the heart of England.
This guitar is hand finished in Black, Clipper Blue, Postbox Red and Vintage White.
Specs
Body Wood: Brazilian Cedar
Body Profile: Thick
Body Bind: Real
Bind Colour: Cream (body & neck)
Neck Wood: Brazilian Cedar
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Profile: Chunky
Colour: Jet Black
Finish: Gloss Front, Satin Back and Sides
Nut: Brass
Pickups: Homewound GS Humbucker
Coil Split Option: Yes
Tuners: 18:1
Bridge: GOTOH 510
Hardware: Chrome
Scale Length: 24.625"
Case: GS Hard Case