Google now has a free built-in guitar tuner, so you’ll never be without one

Use it on any device with a browser, a mic and an internet connection

If you ever find yourself caught short without a guitar tuner, the answer now lies in your web browser, because Google has just added one to its roster of built-in apps.

Accessed by typing the words ‘Google guitar tuner’ into the search box, this uses your computer, tablet or smartphone’s built-in mic to detect pitch, and works just as you’d expect.

And, of course, it’s not just guitarists who can use the new tool - other instrumentalists and singers might also find that it comes in handy.

Check it out over at Google.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 