Google now has a free built-in guitar tuner, so you’ll never be without one

If you ever find yourself caught short without a guitar tuner, the answer now lies in your web browser, because Google has just added one to its roster of built-in apps.

Accessed by typing the words ‘Google guitar tuner’ into the search box, this uses your computer, tablet or smartphone’s built-in mic to detect pitch, and works just as you’d expect.

And, of course, it’s not just guitarists who can use the new tool - other instrumentalists and singers might also find that it comes in handy.