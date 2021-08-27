Go on a field recording adventure in new PlayStation game Season

Season asks players to travel around a fictional world armed with a microphone, recording the final moments of civilisation before an unspecified apocalyptic event.

Described as a "third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game", the title is due for release in 2021.

The gameplay is centred around exploring a surreal Studio Ghibli-esque landscape, with a strong emphasis on field recording. Playing a traveller far from home, you must adventure through a strange land, recording impressions of fictional cultures and environments with your tape recorder and microphone, before the world "becomes a distant, faded memory."

Now all the main character needs is a laptop and a copy of Ableton, and she can produce an ambient opus to soundtrack the world's demise.

Created by Canadian game studio Scavengers, Season will be available on PlayStation and PC later this year.