Orange unleashes Glenn Hughes signature purple Crush Bass 50 amp

Vocal and bass powerhouse Glenn Hughes has been a loyal Orange endorsee for 11 years and he's a huge fan of the Crush Bass 50 amp . Rightly so, we rank it as one of the best bass amps you can buy right now, so we're pleased to see that the company has now awarded him his own signature model in (deep) purple finish.

The Crush 50 is a versatile and portable combo – as Hughes demonstrates in the video above with some huge tones.

(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

"With the 50 I think it gives you enough bottom and top – it gives you exactly what you need," says Hughes. "I'm gonna be using this at home and in my studio and I'm gonna record with this amplifier in the next sessions I do."

"You can go in the studio, take that bass combo and make your album with something like that, it’s truly outstanding," he adds "It’s gritty, it’s punchy: sustain is so important and it's certainly got all that.’ He added: ‘Orange all the way……..it’s the future, it’s the way to go, you heard it from me!"

(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

We hear you Glenn. And the specs of the Crush 50 back him up; the active EQ section includes a sweepable parametric mid band to fine-tine your tone and the interactive Gain and Blend controls allow for ‘bi-amped’-style tones for grit. They can also be switched in remotely using the optional footswitch.

Additional useful features include a buffered effects loop, integrated tuner, aux. input and a headphone output with Orange's Cabsim circuitry.

The Glenn Hughes Signature Purple Crush Bass 50 is £249. For more info visit Orange.