Glen Matlock: my top 5 tips for musicians

It seems that Glen Matlock is a man with his fingers in an array of eclectic pies.

The co-founder and co-songwriter for the Sex Pistols also has a successful solo career, has performed with a slew of bands – from the Rich Kids to The Faces - and proved that he’s no slouch when it comes to his art by making an appearance at the recent London Bass Show.

On first glance, his latest project is the strangest of the lot. The Anarchy Arias is a new collection of punk rock staples reinterpreted by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and some of the country’s finest operatic talent.

“About a year and a half ago I did a thing for some friends with Marshall phones and I ended up doing a string version of Pretty Vacant and it went down really well,” Matlock says of the new album’s origins.

“It was quite funny seeing all of the cellists in my front room rehearsing it. Somebody saw it and took the idea and went off and worked on it, unbeknownst to me.

“Then I was approached by someone behind the scenes asking me to get involved. They sent me some of the tracks and I thought it sounded fantastic, very lush string arrangements.”

While Matlock’s involvement has come at the very start and the very end of the project, the fact that two of his Pistols co-writers make the cut (Pretty Vacant and God Save The Queen) means that he has contributed more than most to this intriguing record.

The only question mark for me is the singing. But if it’s an opera album and you don’t have operatic singing then it’s not opera.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for symphony music,” he adds. “When you write a song you’re sat there in your bedroom or living room with an acoustic guitar and you’re imagining how it will sound with electric guitars and you might imagine a piano playing part or brass or even strings, and now someone has gone and done that for me, so it’s cool.

“The only question mark for me is the singing. But if it’s an opera album and you don’t have operatic singing then it’s not opera. If you put punk singing on there then it’s not really opera. I suggested to the record company that they do a vocal out version like they did with reggae.”

But isn’t opera a world away from punk rock, we wonder.

“I don’t think it’s that different,” Glen says. “A guitar has six strings but you go into the studio and do all kinds of overdubs and you end up having 24 instruments playing and that’s the equivalent of a string section. When Anarchy In The UK first came out the Melody Maker asked how I would describe the beginning and I said it was an overture, and it is.”

It wasn’t just The Anarchy Arias that we chatted to Glen about ahead of the album’s 9 June release. We also pressed the seasoned songwriter, bass player and guitarist on his top tips for musicians.