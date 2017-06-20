More

G&L drops more affordable Tribute Series Kiloton bass guitar

By ()

Model includes “the most comfortable bass body ever created by Leo Fender”

Last year’s Kiloton model has proved so popular that G&L has now announced a more affordable Tribute Series version.

Like the original, the Tribute Series Kiloton features “the most comfortable bass body ever created by Leo Fender”.

A single G&L Magnetic Field Design humbucker is adjusted via a series/split/parallel toggle switch, while a Leo Fender-designed Saddle-Lock bridge promises increased resonant.

One finish is currently available: Alpine White on basswood, with three-ply white pickguard and rosewood fingerboard.

The Tribute Series Kiloton is available now - there’s no info on pricing yet, but it’ll be considerably cheaper than the original. See G&L Guitars for more info.

We're the UK's only print publication devoted to bass guitar.
Subscribe for star interviews, essential gear reviews and killer tuition!
More Info