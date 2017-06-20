G&L drops more affordable Tribute Series Kiloton bass guitar

Last year’s Kiloton model has proved so popular that G&L has now announced a more affordable Tribute Series version.

Like the original, the Tribute Series Kiloton features “the most comfortable bass body ever created by Leo Fender”.

A single G&L Magnetic Field Design humbucker is adjusted via a series/split/parallel toggle switch, while a Leo Fender-designed Saddle-Lock bridge promises increased resonant.

One finish is currently available: Alpine White on basswood, with three-ply white pickguard and rosewood fingerboard.

The Tribute Series Kiloton is available now - there’s no info on pricing yet, but it’ll be considerably cheaper than the original. See G&L Guitars for more info.