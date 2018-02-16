G&L debuts CLF Research L-2000 bass guitar

G&L has announced the CLF Research L-2000 bass guitar.

Based on Clarence Leo Fender (CLF, see?)’s late-’70s designs, the L-2000 features classic touches, including an early CLF/G&L headstock and neck profile, CLF knobs and ’81 control plate, and colour-coded mini toggle switch tips.

Other specs include G&L Magnetic Field humbuckers (complete with Tri-Tone system), hard-rock maple necks with rosewood or maple fingerboards and a G&L Saddle Lock bridge.

Thin urethane finish choices include Candy Apple Red or Jet Black over basswood, Natural Ash, and faded 3-Tone Sunburst over Okoume.

The CLF Research L-2000 is available now in the USA, with prices TBC. See G&L Guitars for more info.