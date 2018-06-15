Give your Reason house and techno beats some Umpf with Propellerhead's new Club Drums Rack Extension

Propellerhead’s superbly-named Umpf Club Drums Rack Extension is designed for Reason users who are after beefy dance music beats. It comes with 750 samples, signal processing and 100 drum kit presets that are ideally suited to house and techno.

“Making club-ready drum tracks has always required producers to hand-select samples and set up complex routing for sidechain processing or modulation,” said Lukas Lyrestam, Product Manager of Propellerhead. “Finally there's a solution that does it all with one device - right in the Reason rack. By combining cutting-edge drum sounds with powerful processors and easy-to-use controls, the aptly named Umpf Club Drums allows you to quickly dial in powerful, evolving electronic beats.”

It looks like Umpf is designed very much for those who are seeking instant rhythmic gratification; there are eight channels with drag-and-drop sample loading, and you can shape your sounds using a waveform display. There’s a built-in mixer, a modulation matrix, LFOs, filters and more.

Propellerhead is also releasing the complementary Drum Sequencer, which features velocity, repeat and probability controls.

Umpf Club Drums is available now in the Propellerhead Store priced at $99/£89/€99. Drum Sequencer costs $69/£62/€69, but is free for Umpf owners.