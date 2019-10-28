Give your phone a Gibson makeover with a premium tonewood and pearl cover

Gibson has teamed up with the accessories company Thalia so that your mobile phone might have the same luxury tonewood finish as your electric guitar.

The Gibson by Thalia range of phone cases sees the iconic Gibson headstock aesthetic applied to phone cases finished in AAA curly Hawaiian koa, Indian Rosewood and Santos rosewood – with options including the classic "pineapple" and diamond Custom headstock inlay, or with Les Paul and Hummingbird engraving. While you can get a graphic inlay options with your favourite Gibson guitar inlaid on the cover.

The cases are made in the USA and have "military grade polycarbonate" and TPU rubber construction, which should keep your phone safe and sound.

Prices start from $55 (£45 approx).

(Image credit: Gibson / Thalia Capos)

The Gibson by Thalia range also includes a line of tonewood-finished capos, with a veritable cornucopia of options including trapezoid, split parallelogram, block and more inlay options on a choice of Indian Rosewood, ebony or Hawaiian koa. These are priced $95 (£75 approx).

See Thalia for more details.