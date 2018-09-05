Gibson unveils back-to-basics 2019 electric guitar range

Gibson has finally unveiled its 2019 electric guitar range in full, its first since filing for bankruptcy back in May.

The company certainly appears to be adhering to CEO Henry Juskiewicz's promise of a simplified range, with a host of more traditional appointments across the 20-strong range… and no robot tuners whatsoever, not even on the new $3,799 High Performance Les Paul.

Tribute Explorer and Flying V models bring those models' price tags down, but the most affordable offering in the line-up is the LP Junior Tribute Doublecut, clocking in at $799.

The other big news is the appearance of two new Memphis semi-hollows, the ES-235 and ES-275T, plus the return of ES Studio models.

2019 Les Pauls comprise the Studio Tribute, Studio, Classic, Standard, Traditional and High Performance models, while the SG line now features Tribute, Standard, '61 Reissue and High Performance models.

There's not a whole lot to argue with in the new range (although some may baulk at the prices) - read up on all the new models below, and visit Gibson for more info.

For more on Gibson's future plans, read our exclusive interview with Henry Juszkiewicz.

Les Paul Standard 2019

$3,399

PRESS RELEASE: The iconic Les Paul Standard is celebrated by the world’s greatest musicians as the standard for perfection in the world of electric guitars.

The new 2019 Les Paul Standard features the popular asymmetrical Slim Taper neck profile with Ultra-Modern weight relief for increased comfort and playability.

Impeccable looks are highlighted by the powerful tonewood combination of mahogany back and carved maple AAA figured top.

Calibrated BurstBucker Pro humbuckers provide modern and classic tones, while immense tonal variety comes from 4 push-pull knobs and an internal 5 position DIP switch for a multitude of tonal variations.

Les Paul High Performance 2019

$3,799

PRESS RELEASE: The new 2019 Gibson Les Paul Standard HP retains popular features, including AAA+ figured maple top, comfortable asymmetrical Slim Taper neck profile, fast-access heel, soloist neck width, Ultra-Modern weight relief, belly scarf, and exceptional sonic tonal variety provided by 4 push-pull pots and an internal 5 position DIP switch.

Chrome hardware, Locking Keystone Tuners, Clear Top Hat knobs and BurstBucker Rhythm Pro and BurstBucker Lead Pro + pickups with chrome trim rings.

The new 2019 Gibson Les Paul High Performance is definitely built with the player in mind.

SG Standard 2019

$1,499

PRESS RELEASE: For 2019 the Gibson SG Standard boasts classic looks and that historic playability you associate with the traditional SGs of the 1960s.

A slim taper mahogany neck profile is complimented by a bound rosewood fingerboard, 490R and 490T pickups housed in a mahogany body give those luscious SG tones with the power to drive the volume when needed.

A black 5-ply full face pickguard set this SG Standard apart from others... a truly versatile classic.

ES-235 Ebony

$1,799

PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson ES-235 is a brand-new powerhouse design for the 2019 line-up. Inspired by classic Gibson models like the ES-125 and the iconic Les Paul, players will find themselves ready to conquer any musical genre.

The ES-235 is built around a maple centerblock paired with spruce bracing. The result is maximum semi-hollowbody versatility.

The single-cutaway body design offers easy fret access across the entire rosewood fingerboard.

Burstbucker Pro humbucking pickups and our Memphis Tone Circuit Plus (MTC Plus) ensure that you're always ready to be heard.

Available in a stunning Ebony gloss finish, the ES-235 is destined to become an instant classic in the Gibson line-up.

Flying V 2019

$1,699

PRESS RELEASE: The 2019 Gibson Flying V carries heritage to a new generation. Antique Natural finish, mahogany set neck and rosewood fingerboard provide the classic looks and playability is assured through a slim taper neck profile.

Burstbucker pickups bring the noise and provide that perfect mix of tone, volume and power.

Explorer 2019

$1,699

PRESS RELEASE: Introduced along-side the Gibson Flying V in 1958, the Gibson Explorer went against every guitar design that came before it.

Over 60 years later the Gibson Explorer is utilized by global artists of all genres making it a true classic of the guitar world. The Antique Natural finish with BurstBucker pickups provide classic 50's era Explorer aesthetics with a powerful take on a vintage voice.

All mahogany set-neck construction, rosewood fingerboard and slim taper neck provide incredible tone and playability.

Les Paul Studio Tribute 2019

$1,199

PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Studio Tribute captures the vibe, feel and tonality of a traditional Les Paul in two new finishes for 2019.

A slim taper maple neck profile and ultra-modern weight relief make the 2019 Gibson Les Paul Studio Tribute a pleasure to play.

A pair of open-coil 490 humbucking pickups with Alnico II magnets provide classic 50's era tone, power and sustain.

Les Paul Studio 2019

$1,699

PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Studio embodies the essential Les Paul features with enhancements for playability and tonal versatility.

The white-bound rosewood fingerboard and slim-taper mahogany neck provide effortless playability and comfort.

The 490R and 498T pickups provide tight, high output humbucking performance and the two push-pull pots offer additional coil-tapping options.

Available in two all new delicious colors: Tangerine Burst and BBQ Burst.

Les Paul Traditional 2019

$2,799

PRESS RELEASE: For 2019 the New Gibson Les Paul Traditional is available in 2 gorgeous finishes; Heritage Cherry Sunburst and Tobacco Burst.

Based on the Les Paul guitar that established the legend, with the power, look, and feel of the world's most desirable dual-humbucker electric guitar.

The Les Paul Traditional retains the archetypal feel of the vintage Les Paul guitars in its rounded neck profile, solid rosewood fingerboard and non-weight relieved body.

Traditional looks are complemented by the legendary tonewood combination of a mahogany body and AA figured maple top, Vintage Keystone tuners, ABR-1 Tune-o-matic bridge and nickel-plated hardware.

Classic PAF tones are enhanced by hand-wired electronics including Orange Drop capacitors.

ES-335 Dot 2019

$2,999

PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson ES-335 DOT is the cornerstone of the Gibson ES line-up. From its inaugural appearance in 1958, the Gibson ES-335 immediately set an unmatched standard.

The pearloid dot inlay rosewood fingerboard on a hand-rolled Rounded “C” mahogany neck remind players where it all started.

The all-new Memphis Historic Spec II (MHS II) humbucking pickups paired with our Memphis Tone Circuit Plus (MTC Plus) circuitry showcases the versatile Gibson ES tone that players have craved for over 60 years.

Tuning stability and precise intonation are provided by the Grover ‘Milk Bottle’ tuners, an ABR-1 bridge with brass saddles, and a Stopbar tailpiece. Impressive gloss finishes include Antique Faded Cherry and Graphite Metallic.

Gibson ES-335 Figured 2019

$3,699

PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson ES-335 Figured is the perfect blend of form and function. Equipped with a thermally engineered chambered maple centerblock, and thermally engineered quarter-sawn Adirondack spruce bracing, players will be impressed by the lightweight feel and expanded range of tonal capabilities.

Dressed in high-end appointments like our hand-wired Memphis Tone Circuit Premiere (MTC Premiere) control assembly, the all new Memphis Historic Spec II (MHS II) humbucking pickups, and an ABR-1 bridge with titanium saddles, this just might be the best one yet.

Gorgeous AAA figured maple veneers are available in Blueberry Burst.

SG Standard Tribute 2019

$1,099

PRESS RELEASE: Available in Vintage Cherry Satin, and Natural Walnut Satin the new 2019 SG Standard Tribute boast a traditional Mahogany body and rounded profile maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

Finished with a black, 5-ply full-face pickguard loaded with double black, open-coil 490R and 490T pickups giving the 2019 Gibson SG Standard Tribute its voice.

Nickel hardware and Vintage Keystone tuners finish off the SG Standard Tribute.

Les Paul Junior Tribute DC 2019

$799

PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson Les Paul Junior was first introduced as a Les Paul option for students and beginners.

The new Gibson Les Paul Junior Double Cut boasts true vintage styling with a mahogany body and maple neck finished in a gorgeous Satin Cherry finish. The pickup and controls are mounted in an all new pickguard design; a new take on a traditional design.

Rosewood fingerboard, compensated wraparound tailpiece and P-90 pickup for classic tone and performance finish the package beautifully.

Explorer Tribute 2019

$1,399

PRESS RELEASE: Satin Black Finish with black chrome hardware and equipped with Dirty Fingers + pickups delivers aggressive styling, sound and performance.

All mahogany construction, rosewood fingerboard and fast, slim taper neck.

One volume, one tone and 3-way pickup selector switch keep controls intuitive and essential.

Firebird 2019

$1,999

PRESS RELEASE: A reverse body and headstock are the only things backward in this forward thinking guitar.

A true-tone machine introduced originally in 1963, the new 2019 Gibson Firebird has the traditional 9-ply mahogany/walnut neck-through body construction which provides rich, warm tonality and classic sustain you associate with a Gibson.

The slim taper neck features a bound rosewood fingerboard with acrylic trapezoid fingerboard inlays. Available in 2 classic finishes: Vintage Sunburst and Cardinal Red.

Firebird Tribute 2019

$1,199

PRESS RELEASE: Retaining the original 'Reverse' body and headstock the 2019 Gibson Firebird Tribute radiates vintage styling.

Mahogany, slim taper set-neck with an unbound rosewood fingerboard is coupled with a mahogany body which guarantees classic Gibson sustain while the Firebird mini-humbuckers provide the tone.

Chrome hardware, Grover mini-tuners and satin cherry finish complete the package.

Flying V Tribute 2019

$1,399

PRESS RELEASE: Satin Black Finish with black chrome hardware and equipped with Dirty Fingers + pickups deliver aggressive styling, sound and performance.

All mahogany construction, rosewood fingerboard and fast, slim taper neck.

One volume, one tone and 3-way pickup selector switch keep controls intuitive and essential.

Gibson ES-355 Figured 2019

$4,499

PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson ES-355 Figured pushes our top-of-the-line model to the next level, with high-end appointments that will shatter traditional expectations.

The striking AAA figured maple veneers in a Vintage Natural finish offer unparalleled beauty. The thermally engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally engineered Adirondack spruce bracing create a lighter and more responsive instrument.

The newly designed Memphis Historic Spec II (MHS II) humbucking pickups are paired with our Memphis Tone Circuit Premiere (MTC Premiere) wiring assembly to deliver rich versatile tones in any genre.

ES-275 Thinline 2019

$4,099

PRESS RELEASE: The newly designed Gibson ES-275 Thinline is a unique take on one of our most iconic silhouettes, the Gibson jazz box.

Featuring a thermally engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally engineered quarter-sawn Adirondack spruce bracing, this guitar offers lightweight semi-hollowbody characteristics in a timeless archtop package.

The Dark Rosewood fingerboard and Rounded "C" neck profile provide a comfortable feel with easy access to all 22 frets.

Armed with Memphis Historic Spec II (MHS II) pickups and the Memphis Tone Circuit Premiere (MTC Premiere) wiring assembly, the tonal possibilities are truly limitless.

AAA figured maple veneers are dressed in Cherry Cola.

ES-335 Studio 2019

$1,999

PRESS RELEASE: Over the years, the ES-335 Studio distinguishes itself as one of the most versatile guitars ever built. The new Gibson ES-335 Studio is ready for whatever you can throw at it. With Classic 57 humbucking pickups and our dynamic Memphis Tone Circuit (MTC) control assembly players will find endless creative possibilities. The iconic Gibson semi-hollowbody shape is accentuated by 3-ply (Black-White-Black) binding with a Vintage Sunburst finish.