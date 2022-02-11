Gibson celebrates new Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators album by launching limited edition Les Paul Standard

When Gibson Records was launched in July last year, it was no surprise that the Nashville-based guitar giant would make its first signing Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. And now, to mark the release of their new album, 4, Gibson has unveiled a commemorative electric guitar.

The Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album Edition dresses his signature model in Translucent Cherry, and similarly bears the top-hatted rock legend’s signature on the truss rod plate and ‘Skully’ illustration on the rear of the headstock. It also comes with a sticker with the number four on it. This is to be applied below the tailpiece. But thankfully Gibson is wise enough to leave this to the player’s discretion.

Only 250 units of these have been made available, so get them while they’re hot. Many online retailers have already sold out of them; unsurprisingly, that Slash Signature Les Paul Standard sure looks good in cherry.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Otherwise, the build and spec is the same as the other Slash models in the Gibson USA Artist Collection. The Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album Edition has a pair of Gibson Custom BurstBucker Alnico 2 pickups, a ‘50s-inspired neck profile, a AAA flamed maple top, the usual 24.75” scale and 12” radius Indian rosewood fingerboard.

Those looking for an old-school Les Paul feel would not find anything to unduly put them off. Those signature flourishes are subtle, and like the other Slash models this comes with a blank truss rod cover. Besides the sticker, case candy includes a copy of the album and a pick tin.

Should you miss out on the 4 Album Edition model, you still have finish options comprising Anaconda Burst, Appetite Burst, Vermillion Burst, November Burst, and the “Victoria” Goldtop. And you can order your own copy of Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators’ 4 on all formats and digital here.

Slash superfans with deep pockets could also plump for the 1958 Les Paul Standard “Brazilian Dream”. Resplendent in Dark Burst, this comes signed by the man himself, and is a USA-only release retailing for $12,999. Alternatively, the Epiphone Slash Collection Les Paul Standard is a superb budget-friendly version of the iconic singlecut.

For more details, head over to Gibson.