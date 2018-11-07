Gibson revives The Paul for its 40th anniversary

Gibson has revealed a 40th Anniversary version of The Paul, which is set to join its back-to-basics 2019 range.

The Paul is famed for its solid walnut body, which continues with this reissue’s Grade A quarter-sawn specimen, finished in Vintage Gloss.

Besides the rounded-profile neck and rosewood fingerboard, The Paul is packing a calibrated set of pickups: the 490R in the neck, plus the higher-output 498T in the bridge.

Reviving The Paul is an intriguing move from Gibson, and makes us wonder if there are any other stripped-back reissues in store from the company, under the guiding hand of new CEO James ‘JC’ Curleigh…

The Paul is available soon for $1,399 - pop on over to Gibson for more.