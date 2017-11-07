Gibson reveals “fun and functional” neon finishes for Modern Les Paul Axcess Custom guitar

Gibson has announced a limited run of eye-catching throwback neon finishes for its Modern Les Paul Axcess Custom.

Five colours are available - green, yellow, blue, orange and pink - which Gibson calls “fun and functional”, owing to the guitars’ performance-focused spec, including Floyd Rose locking vibratos, Grover tuners and 496R/498T humbuckers, complete with coil-splits.

Elsewhere, the models offer mahogany bodies, contoured Axcess heels, Richlite fingerboards and Axcess headstocks.

Gibson claims they’re “hard to miss… easy to love!” - but with a price tag of $4,899, do you agree?