What is the new Gibson G-Bird guitar?

Gibson aren't afraid to mix things up when it comes to revisiting their vault; whether that be old forgotten designs with the Theodore or refining ideas that never got their chance first time around with the Generation Acoustics. Its new G-Bird acoustic guitar that's part of the latter range, and mixes it with the more familiar.

It's a classic square-shouldered dreadnought Hummingbird with a 'Player Port soundhole placed on the upper horn. Guitarists get the advantage of direct sound monitoring when playing unplugged, something were were really impressed in our review of the initial Generation Acoustics.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Built in Bozeman, Montana, the $1,799 G-Bird's satin nitro back and sides are solid walnut, with a Sitka spruce top with traditional scalloped X-bracing. Tuners are Grover Mini Rotomatics and the pickup system in an LR Baggs Element Bronze.