Gibson Custom announces Mick Ralphs 1958 Les Paul Standard Replica guitar

Gibson Custom has unveiled a replica of Mick Ralphs’ 1958 Sunburst Les Paul Standard electric guitar, which the company is touting as ‘the baddest burst in all the land’.

As per usual Gibson Custom standards, the Mott The Hoople and Bad Company guitarist’s model has been replicated down to the last detail after close inspection of the original (serial #8 7049).

Of particular note were the top carve profile, neck contours and pickup outputs, the latter resulting in Alnico III Custombuckers.

Elsewhere, the guitar features hand-selected woods, digitally scanned contours, mapped wear and checking patterns, historic hide-glue construction and vintage-spec materials.

Gibson Custom reckons this one plays as well as the Les Pauls of the 1950s - but then again, it should do for the $7,499 price tag.

Full specs are posted below, and you can head over to Gibson for more info.

Body

Wood Species: Lightweight Solid Mahogany

Finish: 2 Piece Maple Top

Neck

Material: Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon, Hide Glue Fit

Neck Profile: Replica '58 C-shape Profile

Scale Length: 24.75", 62.865cm

Fingerboard Material: Solid Rosewood, Hide Glue Fit

Fingerboard Radius: 12"

Number of Frets: 22

Frets: Jumbo .105"W x .35"H

Nut Material: Nylon

Nut Width: 1.687", 42.85mm

End of Board Width: 2.240", 56.89mm

Inlays: Cellulose Nitrate Trapezoid

Truss Rod: 50's Tubeless

Hardware

Finish: Nickel

Bridge: ABR-1, screws toward tailpiece

Tailpiece: Lightweight Aluminum

Tuning Machines: Aged Kluson Deluxe Single Band, extra holes drilled like original guitar

Pickguard: Replica Laminated Acrylic

Control Knobs: Amber Butyrate Top Hats

Switch Tip: Replica Catalin Amber

Switch Washer: Replica Acrylic

Jack Plate Cover: Replica Laminated Acrylic