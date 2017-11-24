Gibson Custom announces Mick Ralphs 1958 Les Paul Standard Replica guitar

Gibson Custom has unveiled a replica of Mick Ralphs’ 1958 Sunburst Les Paul Standard electric guitar, which the company is touting as ‘the baddest burst in all the land’.
As per usual Gibson Custom standards, the Mott The Hoople and Bad Company guitarist’s model has been replicated down to the last detail after close inspection of the original (serial #8 7049).
Of particular note were the top carve profile, neck contours and pickup outputs, the latter resulting in Alnico III Custombuckers.
Elsewhere, the guitar features hand-selected woods, digitally scanned contours, mapped wear and checking patterns, historic hide-glue construction and vintage-spec materials.
Gibson Custom reckons this one plays as well as the Les Pauls of the 1950s - but then again, it should do for the $7,499 price tag.
Full specs are posted below, and you can head over to Gibson for more info.
Body
Wood Species: Lightweight Solid Mahogany
Finish: 2 Piece Maple Top
Neck
Material: Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon, Hide Glue Fit
Neck Profile: Replica '58 C-shape Profile
Scale Length: 24.75", 62.865cm
Fingerboard Material: Solid Rosewood, Hide Glue Fit
Fingerboard Radius: 12"
Number of Frets: 22
Frets: Jumbo .105"W x .35"H
Nut Material: Nylon
Nut Width: 1.687", 42.85mm
End of Board Width: 2.240", 56.89mm
Inlays: Cellulose Nitrate Trapezoid
Truss Rod: 50's Tubeless
Hardware
Finish: Nickel
Bridge: ABR-1, screws toward tailpiece
Tailpiece: Lightweight Aluminum
Tuning Machines: Aged Kluson Deluxe Single Band, extra holes drilled like original guitar
Pickguard: Replica Laminated Acrylic
Control Knobs: Amber Butyrate Top Hats
Switch Tip: Replica Catalin Amber
Switch Washer: Replica Acrylic
Jack Plate Cover: Replica Laminated Acrylic