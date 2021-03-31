Gibson celebrates blues icons Slim Harpo and wife Lovell Moore with new ES-330 guitar

It seems that good things still take time. A Slim Harpo '62 ES-330 semi-hollow electric guitar was first mooted at the NAMM show as far back as early 2019, but now it's finally ready for a curtain call as a worthy tribute model for not just one but two blues legends who influenced everyone from The Rolling Stones to Otis Redding.

The Slim Harpo 'Lovell' ES-330 is available in Vintage Sunset Burst, featuring a three-ply maple/poplar/maple top, back and sides with spruce bracing, a mahogany neck with a rounded C-shape neck profile.

The model has a rosewood fretboard with small block inlays, ABR-1 bridge with Trapeze tailpiece, Vintage Deluxe tuners with white buttons, Dogear P-90 pickups with hand-wired controls, and Orange Drop capacitors.

A custom 'Lovell' logo feature on the back of the headstock is special tribute to Slim Harpo’s wife, life partner, manager, and the co-writer of some of his biggest hits, Lovell Moore. She was largely uncredited for this during her time.

Check out the video at the top to hear Keb' Mo' paying tribute to his influence.

The Gibson Slim Harpo 'Lovell' ES-330 is $2,999 / £2,599. More info at Gibson.