Gibson announce Standard Edition of The Collection: Slash 'coffee table' book

Why spend your imaginary lottery winnings on a collection of eye-popping vintage Gibson guitars when you can live vicariously through Slash: The Collection. The previously announced luxurious coffee table book, and the first release for Gibson's Publishing arm, is now being released as a Standard Edition after its limited Deluxe edition sold out.

The book is written and edited by our former MusicRadar colleague Chris Vinnicombe, who is now Editor-In-Chief of Gibson Publishing (yes we're very proud, taught him everything he knows etc), and features extensive input from Slash too, in addition to portraits and detailed shots from rock royalty photographer, Ross Halfin, alongside additional guitar photography by Mitch Conrad and Jim Donnelly.

This version of the 364-page hardcover book is offered in a slightly more compact size and far more compact price than the $999 Custom version and is the same size as the sold out $249 Deluxe Edition at 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39”), but doesn't include those previously announced versions additional 'case candy' items.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson Publishing ) (Image credit: Gibson Publishing ) (Image credit: Gibson Publishing )

The Collection: Slash Standard edition is $149 / £129 and you can preorder it here for the UK, EU and rest of the world (opens in new tab) and here for the US (opens in new tab). Shipping will commence on January 23, 2023.

