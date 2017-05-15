Get your bass in a bag with the Baserock vibrating backpack

We’ve seen various pieces of wearable tech that are designed to let you ‘feel the bass’ - SubPac’s M2 vest and the Basslet ‘subwoofer’ watch being two of the more notable - and now we have Baserock, a vibrating bass backpack.

Equipped with a mic input for capturing sound at a festival or gig, and also an aux input, this promises eight hours of battery life and an accessible user interface that’s mounted on the shoulder strap. It also comes with a 2-litre hydration bladder, a range of storage pockets and the promise of water resistance for when the rain inevitably comes.

“We designed the Baserock to optimize our physical experience of bass frequencies at music festivals,” said Jared Becker, Baserock Co-Founder and CEO. “We didn’t expect our launch community to start using Baserock in so many different ways and places. On hikes, at work, on the slopes, walking downtown, mountain biking; you name it, and our community took it with them. We realised that we had built something so much more than a music festival backpack.”

Baserock will be launching on Kickstarter on 13 June. In the meantime, you can find out more on the Baserock website.