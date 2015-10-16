Feel the bass with the SubPac M2 vibrating vest

'Tactile audio' specialist SubPac has just announced its latest product, the SubPac M2. Designed to let you "feel the physical dimension of sound," this vest-like slice of wearable tech works "by translating low frequencies into a full body experience."

The SubPac M2 "combines new proprietary tactile transducers and vibrotactile membranes with an all-new design to create an enhanced vibratory field for optimum efficiency, impact and comfort." There's a slimmer control box in comparison to previous models, plus a Bluetooth receiver and a high-capacity Li-ion battery.

SubPac says that its technology is already being used by producers and sound designers in studios around the world, and CEO and co-founder John Alexiou has big plans for the future.

"We are on a mission to introduce the physical dimension of music and sound to the world," he says. "With the SubPac M2, we have created the most immersive wearable audio experience to date. Anyone can now experience audio the way the creator intended - full immersion, anywhere, anytime."

Find out more on the SubPac website. The SubPac M2 can be pre-ordered now for the earlybird price of $379 (regular price is $399).

SubPac M2 features

New materials and design for enhanced vibratory field

New optimized tactile transducers for improved accuracy and energy efficiency

New ergonomic design for maximum impact, body contact and comfort

Nano silver treated materials to control bacteria and odor from active use

Slimmer control box with dedicated placement points on the unit

Flexible control cable for greater ease of movement

Bluetooth 4.0 input with A2DP streaming

High capacity Li-ion rechargeable battery now runs 6+ hours per charge.

SubPac M2 specs