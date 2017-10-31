Get the sound of Blue Planet II with Spitfire Audio’s Orchestral Swarm

The BBC’s Blue Planet II has been another natural history ratings smash for the corporation, but the series’ stunning footage of life below the ocean waves is only half the sensory story. The soundtrack is a crucial part of the experience, too, and now you can get access to many of the samples that were used to create it with Spitfire Audio’s Orchestral Swarm library.

This was originally developed exclusively for composer collective Orchestral Swarm, which composed the music for Blue Planet II. It uses the ‘pointillistic’ effect of having multiple orchestral players performing short notes at random intervals, and enables you to play an undulating ‘swell’ of sound in realtime.

The library features string, brass and woodwind ensembles, and offers everything from bassoon ‘pops’ to horn ‘flutter tongues’. These and other playing techniques make it an orchestral soundbank with a difference.

Orchestral Swarm is available now priced at £159/$199/€199, rising to £199/$249/€249 on 16 November. It requires Native Instruments’ free Kontakt Player 5.6.8 in order to run as a plugin. Find out more on the Spitfire Audio website.